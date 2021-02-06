Menu
Police were called to Stockland Rockhampton on Saturday afternoon following a report a security guard was allegedly assaulted.
News

Security guard ‘assaulted’ at Stockland

Darryn Nufer
6th Feb 2021 6:55 PM
Police are investigating a complaint that a security guard was assaulted at Stockland Rockhampton late on Saturday afternoon.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman confirmed police were called to the shopping complex about 5.15pm.

“The alleged offender isn’t on scene,” she said at the time police were searching the area.

It is understood the incident happened outside the ANZ Bank area at the complex.

An unconfirmed report suggested there were a number of juveniles in the area at the time, some who were possibly affected by substances.

Anyone with information should contact Policelink on 131 444.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

