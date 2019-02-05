Menu
WASHED UP: This image of a stingray sparked a community conversation about the need for more cameras at the coast. Faye Stringer
Security cameras on foreshore possible after stingray death

4th Feb 2019 6:56 PM | Updated: 5th Feb 2019 4:49 AM
THERE could be more eyes on the region's coastline soon.

After a stingray was found washed up on the rocks at the Basin, members of the Bargara community have voiced concerns about the need for working security cameras at the beach.

A Facebook post about the dead stingray was met with a wave of heartache for the sea creature, with more than 200 reactions and 100 comments on the post.

Division 5 representative Cr Greg Barnes said a beach camera was currently in place, which enabled anyone in the world to check out the surf at the beach.

However, the camera hasn't worked for some time.

But fear not, there are plans in the pipeline to change this.

Cr Barnes said Bundaberg Regional Council had applied for a grant for security cameras along the foreshore and the Basin, and was waiting to see if they were successful.

He said unlike the beach cameras, the public won't be able to access these cameras.

The main objective of the cameras will be to act as a deterrent and give the community peace of mind while enjoying their time along the Bundaberg coast line.

Cr Barnes said the region was a relatively safe place and the cameras would be an extra safety measure, stating people were "very mindful" in areas on camera.

