Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
INVESTIGATION: The section of Goondoon Street between Herbert and Tank Street in Gladstone Central will be closed to some traffic on Monday.
INVESTIGATION: The section of Goondoon Street between Herbert and Tank Street in Gladstone Central will be closed to some traffic on Monday. Matt Taylor GLA020918ROAD
News

Section of main street closed to heavy vehicles

MATT HARRIS
by
3rd Sep 2018 4:30 AM

THE section of Goondoon St from Tank St to Herbert St will temporarily close to vehicles heavier than five tonnes from today.

This is so Gladstone Regional Council can investigate the cause of substructure anomalies.

Mayor Matt Burnett said the move was precautionary.

"Radar scanning of the location has identified several anomalies in the substructure which have expanded in dimension and will require remedial work to restore them to the desired strength," Cr Burnett said.

"The road is considered safe for standard family and four-wheel-drive vehicles to use and the five-tonne limit has been implemented purely as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of drivers and passengers in heavy vehicles.

"Once our investigation is complete, (the) council's roads and water services crews will conduct the repair work as soon as possible to ensure it is completed ahead of the wet season."

 

The section of Goondoon Street between Herbert and Tank Street in Gladstone Central will be closed to some traffic on Monday.
The section of Goondoon Street between Herbert and Tank Street in Gladstone Central will be closed to some traffic on Monday. Matt Taylor GLA020918ROAD

The council has begun working with Star of the Sea Catholic Primary School and Buslink to arrange alternative bus pick-up and drop-off points for students and alternative public bus service routes, and will consult affected businesses, organisations and other stakeholders to ensure repair works are as non-intrusive as possible.

Signage will advise that only vehicles below five tonnes will be permitted into the area.

The council thanked the public for its patience during repairs and apologised for any inconvenience caused.

Related Items

gladstone cbd gladstone central gladstone regional council goondoon st mayor matt burnett roadworks
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Night tours show nature in moonlight

    Night tours show nature in moonlight

    News The night life at Tondoon Botanic Gardens came to life last Friday night with a Creatures of the Night tour

    • 3rd Sep 2018 4:30 AM
    Community walkers' award nomination

    Community walkers' award nomination

    News Community heroes can be involved with a variety of aspects

    • 3rd Sep 2018 4:30 AM
    Service not forgotten, veterans recall the Malayan Emergency

    Service not forgotten, veterans recall the Malayan Emergency

    News Roy served with the RAAF in Malaysia in 1958 during the emergency

    • 3rd Sep 2018 4:30 AM
    Cyber smart online to be aware of scammers

    Cyber smart online to be aware of scammers

    News The eSmart initiative is part of the Alannah and Madeline Foundation

    • 3rd Sep 2018 4:30 AM

    Local Partners