Section of main street closed to heavy vehicles

INVESTIGATION: The section of Goondoon Street between Herbert and Tank Street in Gladstone Central will be closed to some traffic on Monday.

THE section of Goondoon St from Tank St to Herbert St will temporarily close to vehicles heavier than five tonnes from today.

This is so Gladstone Regional Council can investigate the cause of substructure anomalies.

Mayor Matt Burnett said the move was precautionary.

"Radar scanning of the location has identified several anomalies in the substructure which have expanded in dimension and will require remedial work to restore them to the desired strength," Cr Burnett said.

"The road is considered safe for standard family and four-wheel-drive vehicles to use and the five-tonne limit has been implemented purely as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of drivers and passengers in heavy vehicles.

"Once our investigation is complete, (the) council's roads and water services crews will conduct the repair work as soon as possible to ensure it is completed ahead of the wet season."

The council has begun working with Star of the Sea Catholic Primary School and Buslink to arrange alternative bus pick-up and drop-off points for students and alternative public bus service routes, and will consult affected businesses, organisations and other stakeholders to ensure repair works are as non-intrusive as possible.

Signage will advise that only vehicles below five tonnes will be permitted into the area.

The council thanked the public for its patience during repairs and apologised for any inconvenience caused.