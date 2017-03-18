Secret's out on Gladstone's big slice of paradise

Lady Musgrave island is part of the Great Barrier reefs Capricorn Bunker group of islands.

ONE of Queensland's best-kept secrets is a secret no more.

Lady Musgrave Island, a speck of coral off the coast of Bundaberg, is undergoing a tourism boom for the first time in almost a century.

A resort was first built on Lady Musgrave Island in the early 1930s, but accessible only by a slow boat out of Bundaberg that took almost a full day to reach, the venture withered and died.

Now, Lady Musgrave is enjoying a second coming as a tourist destination.

The Lady Musgrave Experience tour boat has been making daily excursions to the island for the past 14 months and visitor numbers are growing solidly.

Tour company owner Brett Lakey said word of mouth and customer satisfaction were driving the increase in visitors.

"We've had some people who have come back and done it three or four times,” Mr Lakey

said.

He said first-time visitors were amazed at the quality of the coral reef.

"People think you have to go to Cairns to see the Barrier Reef, but you can drive up from Brisbane without even needing to get on a plane,” he said.

