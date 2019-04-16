Secrets behind making the perfect Harbour Festival float

Jess Kirk, Maya Kirk, Bridie Kirk, Bianca Robson, Avalee Simpson and Tenlee Simpson with part of the Birralee Kindergarten 'candy land' float.

Jess Kirk, Maya Kirk, Bridie Kirk, Bianca Robson, Avalee Simpson and Tenlee Simpson with part of the Birralee Kindergarten 'candy land' float. Liana Walker

FOUR months of hard work and plenty of little hands on deck have the Birralee Kindergarten ready for the street parade at the Gladstone Harbour Festival.

The kindergarten has been a part of the festival's street parade since the 1980s. This year they've followed the parade theme of sound and colour and created a "candyland” float for Sunday.

Street parade committee president and mother Jess Kirk said the kindy kids were all playing their part in the parade.

"We've got lots of things like gingerbread men, lollipops, gingerbread houses, gum drops and we'll be playing candy man music,” Mrs Kirk said.

Mrs Kirk said getting the children involved with making the float was an important part of the process.

"That's the main thing we wanted to make sure - because it is a kindy we wanted the kids to get involved and do things,” she said.

"They've been helping decorating things, making drums, making stepping stones, beautiful artworks we can put all over the float.

"They've been pretty much wanting to get involved with anything.”

Mrs Kirk said the best part of the parade was helping represent small businesses like Birralee Kindergarten to the wider community.

"I think it's very important it gets local businesses' names out there, to show what Gladstone is all about.”

The Sound and Colour Street parade kicks off at 4.30pm on Sunday at the Gladstone Harbour Festival.