Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Close call
News

'Very dangerous': Two trucks skip Toowoomba red light

Alexia Austin
by
14th May 2019 9:19 AM

A TOOWOOMBA driver has captured the moment two trucks skipped a red light at a Toowoomba intersection as he waited to turn. 

The incident occurred at the exit from Clifford Gardens onto James St at 7.35pm on May 7, the trucks speeding by meters away from oncoming traffic.

Driver Gaurav Sachdeva said he had his whole family in the car at the time of the incident.

"I was lucky that I always wait before I move on green," he said.

"These truck drivers should be careful, it's very dangerous when they drive like this."

More Stories

clifford gardens editors picks red light road safety trucks
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Valentine's Day gesture lands Gladstone motorist in court

    premium_icon Valentine's Day gesture lands Gladstone motorist in court

    News A VALENTINES Day gesture has landed a Gladstone motorist before court and disqualified from driving for three years.

    New Bowen Basin mine approved with 1500 jobs

    premium_icon New Bowen Basin mine approved with 1500 jobs

    Breaking The mine will encourage workers to live locally.

    'Show mercy': Bilo family's final legal bid dismissed

    premium_icon 'Show mercy': Bilo family's final legal bid dismissed

    News Decision described as "gut wrenching and devastating"

    • 14th May 2019 12:21 PM
    • 1 DILLIGAFF
    HEAT IS ON: Meet Gladstone's newest firefighters

    HEAT IS ON: Meet Gladstone's newest firefighters

    News Find out what inspired the pair to join the fire brigade

    • 14th May 2019 2:00 PM