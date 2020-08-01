Second wave another ‘catastrophic’ blow to business

Adam Van Doore and his wife Natasha Van Doore recently opened Adam's Automotive Centre along Florence street in Nambour after they were both made redundant. Picture: Contributed

After 16 years the COVID-19 pandemic ended Adam Van Doore's career at his family's workshop, but instead of letting go of his passion for cars he decided to start his own business.

Mr Van Doore and his wife Natasha have opened Adam's Automotive Centre along Florence St in Nambour after they were made redundant.

Prior to COVID-19 the avid mechanic expected his career to blossom at his family's Yandina business, and planned to one day run it as his own.

He said he had "no idea what to do" when he lost his job.

"There was certainly stress, there has defiantly been days that we were scratching to make ends meet, but we worked together and got through it," he said.

"I thought about changing careers, but … I've grown up around cars all my life, it's all I really know and that's not to say that I couldn't learn a new trade, but I have a passion for cars and helping people.

"So, one Sunday sitting on the front patio I thought let's start our own shop, so we did."

Adam Van Doore and his wife Natasha Van Doore are thankful for the community support shown to them after opening their new business. Picture: Supplied

Mr Van Doore said a second wave of COVID-19 could mean the end for many businesses.

"It's been really good we have had the support of a lot of locals so we have hit the ground running, but a second wave if anything like Melbourne and Victoria could be catastrophic," he said.

"I think if they were to lose the boarders that would probably be a good thing, I think there are enough people in Queensland that we could support our own economy, everyone gets behind locals."

Adam's Automotive centre offers mechanical repairs, servicing, suspension, batteries, brake and clutch services.

Mr Van Doore said he loves helping people out was one of the many reasons why he loved being a mechanic.

"Over the years I've seen a lot of mechanics that have overcharged or not done what they said they've done and that infuriates me," he said.

"I like that I'm able to give people exactly what they need for a fair price."