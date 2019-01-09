Second rubbish truck fire in Gladstone in two weeks

The clean up after another rubbish truck fire in Herbertson street, West Gladstone.

The clean up after another rubbish truck fire in Herbertson street, West Gladstone. Mike Richards GLA090119FIRE

IN THE second time in two weeks, firefighters were called to a rubbish truck fire this morning.

At 10.45am, two crews were called to Herbertson St, West Gladstone.

However the driver of the JJ Richards truck was able to extinguish the fire himself, before fire crews arrived.

Firefighters stayed to help the driver put out any hot spots.

No-one was injured by the blaze.

Gladstone Regional Council is on site to clear up the debris, and the street remains closed for the clean-up.

It's the second fire involving a JJ Richards truck in two weeks.

On December 27, a recycling truck fire forced the closure of Witney St.

JJ Richards was approached for comment but declined.