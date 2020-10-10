Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The second showdown between Donald Trump and Joe Biden has reportedly been cancelled after the President rejected a virtual format.
The second showdown between Donald Trump and Joe Biden has reportedly been cancelled after the President rejected a virtual format.
Politics

Second presidential debate ‘cancelled’

by Neal Baker
10th Oct 2020 9:19 AM

The second debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden was reportedly cancelled on Friday night US time after the president vowed he wouldn't take part in a virtual event.

The Commission on Presidential Debates, which organises the showdowns, scrapped the event planned for next Thursday, the Wall Street Journal reported.

President Trump had on Thursday ruled out taking part in a virtual debate - touted as a workaround while he recovers from coronavirus - declaring

 

it "unacceptable" and a "waste of time".

But Mr Trump is planning to take part in rallies and other public events from Saturday after White House doctor Sean Conley yesterday said it was "safe" for the president to do so.

"Overall he's responded extremely well to treatment, without evidence on examination of adverse therapeutic effects," Dr Conley wrote in a health update on Thursday.

He added: "Saturday will be day 10 since Thursday's diagnosis, and based on the trajectory of advanced diagnostics the team has been conducting, I fully anticipate the president's safe return to public engagement at that time."

Originally published as Second presidential debate 'cancelled'

donald trump joe biden us election 2020

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        YOU SAID IT: Top 10 comments from Observer readers this week

        Premium Content YOU SAID IT: Top 10 comments from Observer readers this week

        News A new ten-pin bowling alley for Gladstone, hospital upgrades, and maybe a brothel is what people want.

        Man hid from police in burnt-out house

        Premium Content Man hid from police in burnt-out house

        Crime Steven James Allen told officers he didn’t want to get in trouble.

        HOT PROPERTY: Top 8 homes for sale in Gladstone

        Premium Content HOT PROPERTY: Top 8 homes for sale in Gladstone

        Property IN the market? Here are eight homes currently worth having a look at.

        Gladstone woman warned to get drug problem under control

        Premium Content Gladstone woman warned to get drug problem under control

        News Elizabeth Anne Hawdon was told if she carries on with this type of lifestyle, she...