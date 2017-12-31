Second miracle baby for Gladstone family

PRECIOUS: Ethan Mison is the second child for the couple who say their family is now complete.

A GLADSTONE family has welcomed their second child, with the birth of Ethan Mison at Gladstone Base Hospital.

Born at 9.20am on December 27, Ethan's arrival has been eagerly anticipated by big sister Sienna.

Mum Melissa Ledan said she was expecting her daughter to be a "really good” big sister.

"She loves him,” she said.

"She kisses him every time she walks in and absolutely adores him.

"I think they're both going to be a bit of a handful, but she'll be good.”

Melissa also described Ethan as her second miracle child, given her mature age and previous miscarriages.

While she said that Ethan would be her last she was simply pleased to be able to have the children she has.

"The family is complete now,” Melissa said.

"I was happy with the one, but then this little one sprung up.

"It was nice to spend Christmas at home just with my little girl, and now to have this one means there'll be some good Christmases to come.

"Dad's thrilled and just loves him, there's big cuddles every time he comes in.”

The family are looking forward to raising the children in Gladstone, where they moved to from Sydney around 18 months ago.

"It's just beautiful, we love it up here,” Melissa said.

"It's probably further away from our family down in Sydney, but hopefully we'll get some visitors.

"I've heard the schools are really good around here too.”

The parents would like to thank the hospital staff for the care they've received during the birth of their second child there.

"They've been amazing both times I've been here,” Melissa said.

"It felt homely coming back and seeing the nurses.

"They're very helpful and really happy people.”