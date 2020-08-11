Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Six more disguised celebrities will perform on tonight's Masked Singer - with one star's identity revealed at the end of the show.
Six more disguised celebrities will perform on tonight's Masked Singer - with one star's identity revealed at the end of the show.
TV

Second Masked Singer star to be revealed

11th Aug 2020 2:44 PM

Six more disguised celebrities perform in tonight's second episode of The Masked Singer - and another star will be unmasked and sent packing. 

International sporting legend Mark Philippoussis was the first celebrity to be unmasked on last night's season premiere. 

But it wasn't too hard to guess the identities of those who got to keep their disguises: Kate Miller-Heidke, Sophie Monk and Christine Anu are among my guesses for the other celebs

Tonight's line-up, courtesy of Ten: "Kitten is ready to pounce, Sloth has had a big sleep and is feeling good as hell and ready to belt out Lizzo, and Hammerhead is braced to nail his rendition of Working Class Man. Wizard hopes to create fireworks with a Katy Perry banger, Bushranger is ready to get a little dirty and make it rain dollar bills, but will it be Cactus' interpretation of No Doubt's Just A Girl that wins the vote?"

We'll see if this second round of stars are as easy to pick  - I'll be liveblogging the episode here as it airs on Ten from 7:30pm tonight. 

Originally published as Second Masked Singer star to be revealed

masked singer 2020

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Development: Tenders released for aquatic centre

        Premium Content Development: Tenders released for aquatic centre

        News Council has called for tenders for the concept design of the Boyne Tannum Aquatic Recreation Centre (BTARC) facility.

        • 11th Aug 2020 2:23 PM
        Key Mater Gladstone services to stop from Friday

        Premium Content Key Mater Gladstone services to stop from Friday

        Health ‘We are working with doctors and our patients to ensure plans are in place.’

        ‘Super stoked’: Family holiday house brings home award

        Premium Content ‘Super stoked’: Family holiday house brings home award

        Property See the photos of the Agnes Holiday home that landed the builders with an...

        Letter reveals future of Gladstone’s Mater hospital

        Premium Content Letter reveals future of Gladstone’s Mater hospital

        Health A letter was sent to all GPs in the region explaining the transition post sale.