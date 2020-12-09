Menu
The father of a man killed outside his home has tearfully opened up outside court, detailing how his life has been destroyed by his son’s death.
Crime

Second man faces court over bashing death

by Kathryn Bermingham
9th Dec 2020 6:59 PM

The father of a South Australian man killed outside his home has tearfully told how his life has been destroyed by his son's death.

Police allege Mark Boyce, 36, was beaten to death by three men outside his house at Elizabeth South, in Adelaide's northern suburbs, in January 2017.

One man has been convicted of murder and sentenced for the attack, while a second, Tobias Sahlstorfer, was arrested in August. He is yet to enter a plea to one charge of murder.

Mr Boyce's father Malcolm was present when Mr Sahlstorfer's case came before the Adelaide Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Mark Boyce was allegedly bashed outside his home at Elizabeth South in January 2017. Supplied: SA Police
Outside, he told reporters he was relieved police were able to make the second arrest.

"I just never, ever thought in my lifetime that there would be a second," he said.

"I was phoned up the morning he was arrested and it was like the heavens had opened and it was fantastic."

At the time of Mr Sahlstorfer's arrest, police said they were working to build a "comprehensive brief" against a third person who was allegedly involved in the killing.

Malcolm Boyce says a third arrest could bring him closer to potentially getting “total closure”. Picture: Kathryn Bermingham/NCA NewsWire
Mr Boyce said a third arrest could bring him closer to potentially getting "total closure".

"That person knows who he is," he said.

"As long as I get justice for Mark, that's what I'm aiming for."

Police have previously alleged the death was a case of mistaken identity, and it was Mr Boyce's friend who was the intended target.

Mr Boyce suffered a brain injury after he was punched, kicked and stomped on during the attack, and his life support was turned off days later.

Sahlstorfer was remanded in custody to return to court in February.

Mark Boyce’s father, Malcolm, says he wants justice for his son. Picture: Supplied
