Second-hand stores slash prices for good cause

Vinnies stores at Gladstone and Calliope will have everything in store at half price to raise funds for vital services in the community on Friday and Saturday.

Two Gladstone region second-hand stores are slashing prices by 50 per cent in a bid to help people struggling with the COVID-19 financial crisis.

Vinnies is having a half-price sale.

The half-price sale applies to everything in store, including clothing, accessories, household items and furniture.

Vinnies Queensland general manager of operations Drew Eide said the current statewide rental shortage and recent reduction of Jobseeker payments meant more support was needed to fund vital emergency assistance, poverty, and housing and homelessness support.

Vinnies Gladstone and Calliope manager Jonathan Virgo

“You can do your part to help our community’s most vulnerable simply by picking up a half-price bargain at any shop in Gladstone,” Mr Eide said.

“Vinnies Shops are home to a treasure trove of hidden gems, and with a little patience and a keen eye, you never know what you might find.”

Vinnies Gladstone and Calliope manager Jonathan Virgo said he was expecting decent crowds tomorrow.

“(Op-shopping) is really popular, not only with our stories but other shops as well,” he said.

“We’re really trying to help the community during this tough time, I know people are in need so we are hoping to help out as much as we can.

“It’s really exciting to see all stores get involved.”

Mr Virgo said those who spent more than $20 during the sale would also receive a $5 gift card which they could redeem next week.

Vinnies Gladstone is open on Friday from 10.30am – 3pm and Saturday from 9am – noon.

Vinnies Calliope is open on Friday only from 9am – 2pm.

Donations are also accepted at all Vinnies stores during operating hours or through donations bins located across the state.

To find out more about the sale, go to qld.vinnies.org.au/50sale

For shop opening hours, visit qld.vinnies.org.au.