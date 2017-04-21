Second-hand cars deals in Gladstone could be dodgy: RACQ warns

DO YOUR CHECKS: Recent flooding in Gladstone could see dodgy dealer selling second-hand cars cheap after receiving water damage.

NOW is not the time to be looking to buy a second-hand car.

RACQ has warned prospective car buyers around the State to be wary of vehicles affected by recent flooding in Queensland, with dodgy sellers looking to make a quick buck.

RACQ Head of Technical and Safety Policy Steve Spalding said flood damaged cars could come with a raft of problems and end up costing a lot more than just the sale price.

"If you're in the market for a second-hand car, particularly if you're buying through a private sale, you need to do proper checks,” Mr Spalding said.

"After weather events like what we've seen recently, people often opt to sell their car rather than do the necessary repairs.

"Often there are no obvious signs of damage, but that doesn't mean there are no issues with the vehicle.

"Driving a car that's been affected by water can be very risky, especially if mechanical components have been engulfed. Water in the transmission can affect oils and lead to expensive failures.

"Water in the fuel tank can cause ongoing running problems, diesel fuel systems are particularly sensitive to water contamination.”

Mr Spalding said it wasn't only regions affected by flood where flood damaged vehicles would be for sale.

"Vehicles are often moved around between dealers and wholesalers and a car damaged in the floods on the Gold Coast could pop up for sale in Cairns,” he said.

"Regardless of whether you believe the car you want to purchase has been affected by flood waters, it's important you have it checked by a professional mechanic.”

