Second chance for new cinema at Yaralla

Plans for the new proposed cinema at the Yaralla Sports Club.

HOPE for a new cinema in Gladstone has been reignited after a new development application for a movie theatre was lodged with Gladstone Regional Council.

The original plans for the cinema were submitted in September last year and given the green light by the council in February this year.

However it appeared the chance for the new facility had been quashed when the landlords of the existing cinema took the matter to court and appealed the development.

The new development application for a material change of use and short-term accommodation variation request was lodged with the council earlier this month by Yaralla Sports Club.

The new proposal would see a modified design to the original cinema built at the 20 O’Connell St location.

Yaralla Sports Club CEO Will Schroder said the new proposal was essentially the same as the previous one and would still include two Gold Room lounges, six standard cinemas, a games room, candy bar and outdoor seating, working in conjunction with Gladstone Cinemas.

“The proposal itself hasn’t changed,” Mr Schroder said.

“The design has incorporated the repurposing of the existing GFA (floor space).”

Floor plans for the new proposed cinema at the Yaralla Sports Club.

The proposed cinema would operate between 9am and 1am out of a new, single-storey building which would have capacity for up to 468 people.

The building would sit alongside and be integrated into the existing Yaralla Sports Club,

Gladstone Events Centre, Mercure Hotel and Fitness Centre.

Following the appeal against the original plan, Mr Schroder said they had engaged economic needs and planning consultants and received legal advice to demonstrate the cinema would have reasonable economic prospects if it were to go ahead.

He said last time Yaralla had to withdraw from the legal process due to COVID-19.

“It’s a shame it was appealed last time,” he said.

Mr Schroder said Yaralla had also requested the council give consideration to the previously approved development when making its decision.

He thanked Gladstone Regional Council for its ongoing support for the cinema.