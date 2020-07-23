Second chance for Gladstone drug driver

IN COURT: A man who tested positive for drug driving said it was a ‘stupid lapse in judgment’.

A GLADSTONE fisher who tested positive for drug driving said the incident was a “stupid lapse in judgment.”

Jai McKneil pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to drug driving while on a probationary licence.

Police Prosecutor Kelvin Boyd said that on May 31, McKneil was intercepted on Toolooa St, South Gladstone where he tested positive for THC.

McKneil told police he had smoked two cones of marijuana before driving, the court was told.

McKneil, self representing, told the court his partner had lost her job and they were struggling to pay bills.

“It was a stupid lapse in my judgment,” McKneil said.

Prior to the offence McKneil had just finished a probation order, however the court was told there were no drug intervention referrals on the order.

McKneil was sentenced to 12 months probation with the condition he undergoes psychiatric examination or treatment including alcohol and drug counselling and for him to be drug free during the order.

He was also disqualified from driving for nine months.