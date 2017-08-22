Second chance for 17-year-old after late-night DUI

ZERO LIMIT: Provisional licence-holders must have zero alcohol in their system when driving on public roads - no matter what time it is.

A TEENAGER has been given a second chance by Magistrate Melanie Ho after he was caught driving over the limit - for a short distance, on a dirt track, at a camping ground at 2.30am.

Carter Gareth Peter Peter McKenzie, 17, represented himself in Gladstone Magistrates Court yesterday and pleaded guilty to one count of driving over the general alcohol limit while holding a provisional licence.

The court heard police were attending the Calliope River camping grounds early on August 6 for a noise complaint when they saw McKenzie enter his vehicle, drive it off to the side of a dirt road, and reverse park it.

When questioned by police, he told them he "didn't want the car to be in anyone's way".

He was then breath tested, returning a 0.057% blood alcohol reading.

Magistrate Melanie Ho disqualified McKenzie's licence for the minimum period of three months and placed him on a good behaviour bond in lieu of of a fine or conviction.

"We'll give you an opportunity this time," Ms Ho told the defendant.

"Don't do it again."