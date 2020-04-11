Menu
There was one new case of coronavirus confirmed on the Darling Downs yesterday. Picture: istock COVID-19
Second case of COVID-19 for Easter weekend

Cassandra Glover
11th Apr 2020 3:22 PM
DARLING Downs Health has reported one new case of coronavirus in Toowoomba today, bringing the region's total to 43.

There have been 34 confirmed cases in Toowoomba, four in Oakey, two in Kingaroy, one in Miles, one in Warwick, and one in Chinchilla.

There are currently 22 active cases on the Darling Downs, with 19 recovered cases, and two deaths.

There were nine new cases in Queensland overnight.

Contact tracing is underway for the nine new cases.

Queensland Health will notify the community if any other public health alerts are required.

For more information visit www.health.qld.gov.au/coronavirus

