'Scary': Second car torched in South Gladstone street

BURNT OUT: Sharon Lord's car was destroyed in a suspected arson attack on Oaka St in Gladstone, the second in a week.

BURNT OUT: Sharon Lord's car was destroyed in a suspected arson attack on Oaka St in Gladstone, the second in a week. Matt Taylor GLA180218BURN

A SOUTH GLADSTONE woman has no idea why her car was apparently targeted in a suspected arson attack on Oaka St last week.

Sharon Lord was watching television in her bedroom with her dog on Wednesday evening when she heard a loud bash on her door.

"It was the police - I thought something had happened to my husband or kids," she told The Observer.

"I didn't think they'd say my car was on fire."

Mrs Lord's car, a silver Nissan sedan, was fully alight in her back yard.

By the time firefighters arrived at the scene, it was too late for it to be saved.

The suspected arson attack is the second Oaka St incident being investigated by Gladstone Police in the past week, after another sedan was set alight just four days prior at the unit complex next door.

No one had been arrested in relation to either incident as of yesterday afternoon.

GONE: Sharon Lord's car was torched in a suspected arson attack on Oaka St. Matt Taylor

A police spokesman said a witness told police they had seen someone run up to the car on Wednesday night and set it on fire before fleeing the scene.

Mrs Lord said she didn't have any enemies in Gladstone or know anyone that might have wanted to damage her property.

"I hardly know anyone in Gladstone," she said.

"I've been brought up knowing your car can get stolen or your house broken into... this is scary.

"Now they're setting cars on fire - what are they going to be doing next, throw firebombs in your house?"

SUSPICIOUS FIRE: Mrs Lord's car was completely destroyed in a suspected arson attack. Matt Taylor

The car, which Mrs Lord had fully paid off, was not insured.

She has now had to take out a loan to buy a new one - a fact she wanted whoever set her car on fire to hear about.

"If it's just kids being stupid, I want them to know what happens after," she said.

"They need to be taught... it's not just a bit of fun."

Mrs Lord said if the people behind either attack were caught they should be sent to the army or boot camp, "where they will get some discipline."

"I think jail just makes it worse," she said.