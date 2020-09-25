Menu
The home where a man died during an alleged altercation.
Second death in weeks at scene of alleged murder

Jessica Cook
25th Sep 2020 3:30 AM | Updated: 6:10 AM
FOR the residents of Sandrabarbara Dr in Booral, it's been an unsettling few weeks.

The Chronicle understands the alleged murder of a man took place at the same home where a person was found deceased on the driveway last month.

It's also understood the home is rented privately.

Police confirmed the former death was not being treated as suspicious but could not provide further details.

The latter however is subject to a major investigation.

Craig Anthony Leahey faced court on Thursday charged with the murder of Lee Andrew Price.

Police will allege Mr Leahey attended the Booral house and fatally attacked Mr Price in the yard, under the high set home.

Mr Leahey is in custody awaiting a December court date.

