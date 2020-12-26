Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A second body has been found at Squeaky Beach after two men drowned.
A second body has been found at Squeaky Beach after two men drowned.
News

Second body found at popular beach

by Frances Vinall
26th Dec 2020 6:48 PM

A second body has been found after two men were seen struggling in the water at a popular Victorian summer spot on Christmas Day.

Two males were swimming with friends at Squeaky Beach on Friday when they got into difficulty about 3.40pm, a Victoria Police spokesman said.

"After an extensive search, the body of a second swimmer was located in waters off Wilsons Promontory this afternoon," he said on Saturday.

A member of the public managed to pull one of the men, a 26-year-old Thornbury man, from the water on Christmas afternoon.

Squeaky Beach was closed after the tragic drowning incident.
Squeaky Beach was closed after the tragic drowning incident.

He died at the scene despite CPR being administered.

The second swimmer, also a 26-year-old Thornbury man, was located after an extensive search.

Local police officers, Water Police, Search & Rescue Police and the Air Wing were involved in the search for the second man.

Police will prepare a report for the coroner.

Originally published as Second body found at popular beach

More Stories

drowning editors picks tragedy water safety wilsons promontory

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Reel in $400,000 in prizes in the 2021 Boyne Tannum HookUp

        Premium Content Reel in $400,000 in prizes in the 2021 Boyne Tannum HookUp

        News Since its inception in 1996, Australia’s biggest fishing competition has brought millions into the Gladstone region economy.

        Warning – rain to trigger Crocodile nesting and breeding season

        Premium Content Warning – rain to trigger Crocodile nesting and breeding...

        News Experts say weather influences crocodile behaviour and rain can trigger females...

        Full body scanners installed at Gladstone airport

        Premium Content Full body scanners installed at Gladstone airport

        News The full body scanners replace walk-through metal detectors to increase security...

        Santa swaps sleigh for fire truck

        Premium Content Santa swaps sleigh for fire truck

        Offbeat The Mount Maurice Rural Fire Brigade spread joy threw the streets during their...