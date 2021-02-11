Second Baralaba pub fighter sentenced over party punch-up

A Baralaba pub Christmas party fight claimed its second victim this week, with another man charged over his involvement.

Andrew Douglas Lane, 34, on Wednesday pleaded guilty in Biloela Magistrates Court to one count of public nuisance.

Lane’s plea of guilty followed the other fight participant, Michael Poul Reid Grenyer, being fined $800 in the same court in early January.

On December 1, 2020, Lane attended a work Christmas party at the Baralaba Hotel where he consumed alcohol throughout the night.

As the night went on play fighting and tomfoolery broke out between Lane and another man and the pair moved the action onto the street.

A real fight ensued and in the midst of the action Lane delivered three blows to the head of his opponent, which caused the man to bleed from the head and mouth.

The court heard pub staff witnessed the altercation and immediately shut the establishment for the night as a result of Lane’s actions.

Lane’s solicitor said it was a consensual fight between two men and the other party did not make a formal complaint.

“Lane should not be banned from the pub as it is the only watering hole for miles, any banning order does not fit the crime,” he said.

Magistrate Phillipa Beckinsale took into account the circumstances and Lane’s complete lack of criminal history.

He was fined $300 with no convictions recorded and no banning order was enforced.