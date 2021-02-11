Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Fist Fighting Man in White T Shirt
Fist Fighting Man in White T Shirt
News

Second Baralaba pub fighter sentenced over party punch-up

Jacobbe McBride
, jacobbe.mcbride@news.com.au
11th Feb 2021 9:49 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Baralaba pub Christmas party fight claimed its second victim this week, with another man charged over his involvement.

Andrew Douglas Lane, 34, on Wednesday pleaded guilty in Biloela Magistrates Court to one count of public nuisance.

Lane’s plea of guilty followed the other fight participant, Michael Poul Reid Grenyer, being fined $800 in the same court in early January.

On December 1, 2020, Lane attended a work Christmas party at the Baralaba Hotel where he consumed alcohol throughout the night.

As the night went on play fighting and tomfoolery broke out between Lane and another man and the pair moved the action onto the street.

A real fight ensued and in the midst of the action Lane delivered three blows to the head of his opponent, which caused the man to bleed from the head and mouth.

AMAZING DEAL: $1 for the best local news, great rewards

How to activate free Courier Mail subscription

The court heard pub staff witnessed the altercation and immediately shut the establishment for the night as a result of Lane’s actions.

Lane’s solicitor said it was a consensual fight between two men and the other party did not make a formal complaint.

“Lane should not be banned from the pub as it is the only watering hole for miles, any banning order does not fit the crime,” he said.

Magistrate Phillipa Beckinsale took into account the circumstances and Lane’s complete lack of criminal history.

He was fined $300 with no convictions recorded and no banning order was enforced.

baralaba pub biloela magistrates court gladstonecourt pub fight
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Two people hospitalised after crash on Dawson Hwy

        Two people hospitalised after crash on Dawson Hwy

        Breaking Emergency services were called to the scene at 5.19am.

        EXPLAINED: Why Gladstone’s rental prices have jumped so much

        Premium Content EXPLAINED: Why Gladstone’s rental prices have jumped so much

        Property A new report from the RTA shows just how much rental prices have increased in...

        Uncertainty remains for Gladstone Rockmans store

        Premium Content Uncertainty remains for Gladstone Rockmans store

        News Here’s what the store’s parent company had to say.

        Mining union slams two key elements of IR bill

        Premium Content Mining union slams two key elements of IR bill

        News The mining union’s Tony Maher says new industrial relations laws will drive down...