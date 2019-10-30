Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
8Ball Aitken is the second act announced for the 2020 Agnes Blues, Roots & Rock Festival.
8Ball Aitken is the second act announced for the 2020 Agnes Blues, Roots & Rock Festival.
News

Second act revealed for Agnes Blues Fest

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
30th Oct 2019 6:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AUSTRALIAN-BORN singer songwriter, 8Ball Aitken will return from Tennessee for Agnes Blues, Roots and Rock Festival.

The high-energy performer is the second act set to perform for the Agnes Water festival's stage next February.

Event manager Sharon Hare said Agnes Blues, Roots & Rock Festival loved 8Ball Aitken.

"We are looking forward to having him back in the funky town of 1770 to perform at our festival and get our 8Ball fix," she said.

8Ball Aitken's 10th album, Swamp Blues, debuted at #2 on the Australian Blues Music Charts, and his single, took the #1 spot on the AMRAP AIRIT Radio Charts.

It's his most celebrated album to date, following other highly acclaimed albums such as, Rebel with a Cause and Southern Hemisphere.

The festival will be held from February 21-23.

The three-day event is held at the Seventeen Seventy SES Grounds.

Tickets are on sale now at agnesbluesandroots.com.au.

Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Gladstone speaks up on life-or-death topic

    premium_icon Gladstone speaks up on life-or-death topic

    News Find out what committee chair Aaron Harper had to say about ongoing inquiry into aged care, end-of-life and palliative care and voluntary assisted dying.

    'DEMONSTRATES PASSION: Firies return the favour

    premium_icon 'DEMONSTRATES PASSION: Firies return the favour

    News Gladstone firefighters are among those helping firefighting efforts by our southern...

    Woman’s shocking RBT blow

    premium_icon Woman’s shocking RBT blow

    News A GLADSTONE woman was banned from driving for the next 11 months after a court was...

    • 30th Oct 2019 6:00 PM
    REVEALED: Outpatient services Gladstone asked for

    premium_icon REVEALED: Outpatient services Gladstone asked for

    Health NEARLY 300 people filled out the survey asking what service residents wanted for...