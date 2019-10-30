Second act revealed for Agnes Blues Fest

8Ball Aitken is the second act announced for the 2020 Agnes Blues, Roots & Rock Festival.

AUSTRALIAN-BORN singer songwriter, 8Ball Aitken will return from Tennessee for Agnes Blues, Roots and Rock Festival.

The high-energy performer is the second act set to perform for the Agnes Water festival's stage next February.

Event manager Sharon Hare said Agnes Blues, Roots & Rock Festival loved 8Ball Aitken.

"We are looking forward to having him back in the funky town of 1770 to perform at our festival and get our 8Ball fix," she said.

8Ball Aitken's 10th album, Swamp Blues, debuted at #2 on the Australian Blues Music Charts, and his single, took the #1 spot on the AMRAP AIRIT Radio Charts.

It's his most celebrated album to date, following other highly acclaimed albums such as, Rebel with a Cause and Southern Hemisphere.

The festival will be held from February 21-23.

The three-day event is held at the Seventeen Seventy SES Grounds.

Tickets are on sale now at agnesbluesandroots.com.au.