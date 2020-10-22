Seaweed farms to turn nitrogen into fertiliser

CQ University's Coastal Marine Ecosystems Research Centre at Gladstone director Dr Emma Jackson has been involved in a project researching how to restore seagrass beds on the Great Barrier Reef.

CQ University's Coastal Marine Ecosystems Research Centre at Gladstone director Dr Emma Jackson has been involved in a project researching how to restore seagrass beds on the Great Barrier Reef.

FARMING seaweed in targeted locations in a project between CQUniversity and the Australian Seaweed Institute could prove to be a huge nitrogen sponge soaking up the damaging gas and returning it to the land as fertiliser.

CQUniversity’s Coastal and Marine Ecosystems Research Centre director Emma Jackson is leading the seaweed biofilter research from CMERC’s state-of-the-art facility located at the Port of Gladstone.

“At CMERC we like to work with nature to identify practical solutions that will build an economically and environmentally sustainable future,” Dr Jackson said.

“This project exactly fits within that approach and has huge potential to deliver benefits to both the environment – both on land and sea – and to regional communities.”

Great Barrier Reef Foundation managing director Anna Marsden said poorer water quality caused by land-based run-off was a significant threat to the health of Australia’s irreplaceable ecosystem, the Great Barrier Reef.

Ms Marsden said every year thousands of tonnes of excess nutrients ran off the land and out to the reef, reducing its resilience to recover from stress events like rising sea temperatures, ocean acidification and coral bleaching.

“Sediment and pollutants running into the Reef’s waters smother coral and seagrass, are toxic to marine life and contribute to crown-of-thorns starfish outbreaks, and we must continue to work together and do better,” Ms Marsden said.

Marine physicist Dr Peter Ridd claimed last month in Gladstone, Crown of Thorns Starfish outbreaks were on the outer reefs and there was no credible research to show run-off could contribute to outbreaks.

The project will develop new technologies to enable seaweed biofilters to absorb nitrogen that can then be re-used as a bio-fertiliser on land.

A graphic explaining the biofilter concept and how nitrogen produced on land will be returned as bio-fertiliser.

If successful, ASI chief executive Jo Kelly envisages a network of seaweed biofilters between the coast and the reef.

“Seaweed can remove vast amounts of excess nitrogen and carbon dioxide as it grows,” Ms Kelly said.

“The seaweed can then be harvested for use in products such as bio-fertilisers, animal feed and bioplastics, delivering both an environmental solution and an economic boost.”

AgriFutures Australia published the Australian Seaweed Industry Blueprint earlier this year which highlighted the opportunity for seaweed biofilters that protected the Great Barrier Reef while also generating up to $200M annually and creating 2,500 jobs by 2040.

“Using native seaweeds as biofilters is a nature-based solution that creates a circular economy model and a new bioeconomy opportunity for Queensland,” she said.

The Australian Government’s Reef Trust and the Great Barrier Reef Foundation are funding the project until early 2022.

This phase of activity will focus on the concept design and is the first part of a multi-year project to develop this environmental solution.

“We’re proud to pioneer technologies, systems and financing options that will further support the future of the agricultural industry and of our Reef as well as help to reach the targets set out by the Reef 2050 Water Quality Improvement Plan,” Ms Marsden said.

“This innovative project will add to the more than 60 Reef-saving projects we are delivering right now with over 65 project delivery partners.”

Related stories,

Family activity helps protects region’s coastal habitat

Marine expert leads the way for Intl Women’s Day

Seagrass with a twist with creative Crow St display