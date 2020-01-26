Seats splattered in blood after ugly tennis brawl

Bystanders were splattered with blood and beer and when a fight broke out before tonight's Australian Open match between Nick Kyrgios and Russian Karen Khachanov.

Spectators had to intervene when two men began arguing just before 7pm, one calling the other a "c---" before the first physical blow was launched.

Punches were thrown and beers were spilled across the seats.

A woman in a nearby chair was elbowed in the face and left bleeding and cowering on the ground as the fight raged.

"The girl was collateral," said one witness who did not want to be named.

Violence erupted at the Australian Open before Nick Kyrgios took to the court. Picture: Michael Klein

"She was knocked in the face with an elbow. She couldn't climb out, too shaken and the fight blocking it."

Bystanders tried to pull the pair apart, before security intervened and removed them.

The bystander described it as a "full punch-up".

"I had a whole beer poured down my back," the witness said.

Another witness, Alex Nikolaou, told the Sunday Herald Sun two men clashed just before the start of the match.

"It was a bit of a punch-on,'' he said.

"I don't know what started it. All I heard was screaming across the court.

"There were all these people trying to separate the two."

Bloodstains on the seats.

A worker cleans blood off the seats.



Vision showed security staff quickly quelling the violence.

It wasn't clear which tennis players the people involved in the incident were supporting.

Victoria Police are currently interviewing two males following reports of an assault at the arena at about 7pm.

"The exact circumstances surrounding the altercation are being investigated and police are speaking to a number of witnesses," a police spokeswoman said.

"No one was seriously injured during the incident."

Tennis Australia confirmed it was aware of the incident and is also investigating the matter.

Security swiftly quelled the violence. Picture: Michael Klein