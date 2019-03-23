Season to start in CQBL

ON THE RUN: Bundaberg Bulls player Tyler Davis moves towards the basket.

ON THE RUN: Bundaberg Bulls player Tyler Davis moves towards the basket. Brian Cassidy

BASKETBALL: Central Queensland Basketball League organiser Mick Catlin believes the Bundy Bears and Bulls will face a bigger challenge this year to win the title.

Bundaberg is hosting a preseason tournament this weekend for the competition that will see the men's and women's teams of Bundy, Gladstone and Maryborough competing.

The original program had one other side involved but they will not be playing.

"It was four teams for this weekend but Gympie pulled out of the competition altogether,” Catlin said.

"They couldn't get the player numbers.

"It's one of those things, some have young families so to take them away for a weekend is hard.

"It's hard for people to commit.”

There is also another side not competing this weekend, with Hervey Bay not sending teams to the Rum City.

But Catlin is confident the side will play despite making a call-out for more players recently.

"They'll be sweet to play,” he said.

"Everything will be finalised at a delegates meeting this weekend.”

The competition structure is expected to be similar to the previous season.

Last year had eight rounds before all four sides played in semi finals based on positions on the ladder.

The two winners played off in a decider, with Bundaberg winning both.

This year's competition is expected to start in May and end in the first week of August.

"It's going to be stronger this year,” Catlin said.

"I don't think you'll see the big blowouts like last year.”

The pre-season games will be held today at the Bundaberg Basketball Stadium.

CQBL games

Men - Bundaberg v Gladstone at 12.30pm, Maryborough v Gladstone at 3.30pm, Maryborough v Bundaberg at 6.30pm.

Women - Bundaberg v Maryborough at 11am, Maryborough v Gladstone at 2pm, Bundaberg v Gladstone at 5pm.