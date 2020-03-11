Season over: Scans confirm another ACL tear for Jack Bird

Jack Bird went down with a knee injury at Broncos training.

Brisbane's Jack Bird has suffered another injury setback two days before he was set to begin life as the NRL club's new fullback.

Bird was gutted as he limped off the training paddock on Wednesday after hurting the same knee that was operated on following an ACL tear last year.

MRI scans later that afternoon confirmed the 24-year-old had suffered another ACL tear with the club saying surgery was "the most likely option".

It continues a disastrous run of injuries for Bird, who has played just 17 matches since moving from Cronulla ahead of the 2018 season.

Bird had also been troubled by shoulder and sternum injuries but had entered the 2020 season fit and flourishing after being offered a shot in the No.1 jersey.

The former Cronulla star's injury will open the door for Jamayne Issako to make the fullback role his own in 2020 after originally being named on the bench.

"Rugby league is a cruel game sometimes," Broncos coach Anthony Seibold.

"Jack's commitment to his rehabilitation has been unwavering in his return from his last knee injury.

"He has had a tremendous pre-season and ticked all the boxes required for a great start to the year.

"He had trialled really well in the fullback position and was excited to be playing in the first game of the season.

"All of his teammates and the staff at the Broncos are devastated at the timing and nature of the injury.

"The club will do our best to help Jack in his recovery and personal wellbeing and provide him with everything he needs."

Former NSW State of Origin centre Bird had won his berth at fullback ahead of Isaako, who was set to come off the bench against the Cowboys.

It's another blow to Brisbane's stocks following a knee injury to key forward Matt Lodge, while new captain Alex Glenn (hamstring) will also miss Friday's clash with the Cowboys.

It has left 22-year-old pair Patrick Carrigan and Brodie Croft as co-captains - Carrigan set to be the NRL's least-experienced skipper and Croft offered the role in what will be his club debut.