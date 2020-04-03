Season delayed further for soccer

SOCCER:Gladstone’s teams won’t be in action until June 30 at the earliest.

Football Federation Australia has extended the suspension of all organised competitions after a statement by Football Federation Australia that, as a result of the ongoing coronavirus crisis, the suspension of competitions and associated training would continue and be reassessed by May 31.

The original suspension was to have lasted until April 14.

Football Queensland president Ben Richardson said it was all about player safety and those in the wider community.

“There are a range of local factors to be considered by each member federation in determining any commencement of competitions across the state and will be subject to the latest government and medical advice available in each region,” he said.

FQ chief executive Robert Cavallucci said to eventually have a competition this season was the aim.

“We can work towards the establishment of a sanctioned playing window alongside the format and delivery of competitions to commence in Queensland from July 2020, reassuring clubs of our determination to deliver a competition this season,” he said.

“As part of our strategic planning for recovery, FQ has been undertaking a detailed and comprehensive review of statewide football competitions including league structures for 2021 and beyond.

“We are continuing to look closely at the structure and delivery of football operations.

“We will use this temporary suspension period as an opportunity to consult with our football community so the game can come back … stronger.”

Clinton and Central are a part of Football Central Queensland Premier League while these two clubs also have teams that play in the Gladstone Community women and men’s competitions along with BITS, Yaralla, Gladstone United and Calliope.

