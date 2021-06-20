Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man and a woman did not return from a fishing trip on Saturday night.
A man and a woman did not return from a fishing trip on Saturday night.
News

Search underway for pair missing after fishing trip

by Cormac Pearson
20th Jun 2021 8:40 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A large-scale search is underway after two people failed to return from a fishing trip off the Port of Brisbane on Saturday.

The search started just before 7pm on Saturday night when police were informed the 54-year-old man and a 48-year-old woman didn't return as planned.

Their boat, a Quintrex 440 Renengade tinny, hasn't been found.

Water Police, Polair, the Coast Guard and Volunteer Marine Rescue are searching for the pair in the Port of Brisbane, Mud Island and Redcliffe areas.

Originally published as Search underway for pair missing after fishing trip

More Stories

editors picks emergency missing persons

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Exciting new digital future coming for The Observer

        Exciting new digital future coming for The Observer

        News For 140 years, we’ve covered the Gladstone region with passion and pride because we’re locals and we live here.

        Young man busted with weed stash in car

        Premium Content Young man busted with weed stash in car

        News A court has heard how cops found one young man’s marijuana after he was pulled up...

        Hundreds of thousands of dollars to repair Gladstone bridge

        Premium Content Hundreds of thousands of dollars to repair Gladstone bridge

        News Councillor raises marina bridge concerns: “When a vehicle goes over the bridge, it...

        CQ-born BMX rider’s historic Olympic selection

        Premium Content CQ-born BMX rider’s historic Olympic selection

        News After suffering a number of injuries and a brief loss of hope, a Gladstone athlete...