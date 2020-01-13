Search underway for missing Aussie plane

NSW RFS helicopter sits on the ground as the sun begins to set behind heavy smoke seen from Casino Airport and NSW RFS Control Centre. Picture: Dylan Robinson/file

A search is underway for a light aircraft overdue after leaving the Far North Coast yesterday destined for Queensland.

The single-engine aircraft, with two people on board, left Casino Airport about 2pm (Sunday 13 January 2020), and was due to arrive in Boonah about 3pm (NSW time).

When the plane failed to arrive as planned, and the pilot was unable to be contacted, a search was co-ordinated by the Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA).

Two aircraft were deployed by AMSA to the area, with officers from Richmond Police District assisting in a ground search of the plane's last-known location over Tooloom National Park; so far there is no sign of the aircraft.

Those with information about the missing plane are to urged to contact Triple Zero (000).

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.