The RACQ LifeFlight rescue helicopter prepares for take-off at Bundaberg Airport.
News

Search terminated for man missing in waters off Gladstone

Rodney Stevens
, rodney.stevens@gladstoneobserver.com.au
29th Jun 2020 5:51 PM
THE search for a man missing off Gladstone after falling from a yacht near Middle Island on Saturday has been called off.

The Bundaberg-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter continued its search of waters off Gladstone this morning.

On Saturday authorities were notified by a mayday from a sail boat, in an area east of Middle Island, in the Gladstone region.

An Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon (EPIRB) was activated shortly after the call.

The RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter from Bundaberg was tasked by The Australian Maritime Safety Authority AMSA to join two other helicopters, an AMSA Challenger Jet, Volunteer Marine Rescue and Queensland Water Police vessels in conducting a large-scale search.

The aeromedical crew searched for several hours, before being stood down for the day.

The RACQ LifeFlight Rescue chopper later returned to the search area.

The crew has since been stood down from the mission and flown back to the Bundaberg RACQ LifeFlight Rescue base.

Gladstone Observer

