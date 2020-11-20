Search suspended for missing Boyne Island man

RACQ Capricorn Rescue was tasked to perform an extensive aerial search from the Emu Park area to Port Alma looking for missing Boyne Island man Craig Gordon.

RACQ Capricorn Rescue was tasked to perform an extensive aerial search from the Emu Park area to Port Alma looking for missing Boyne Island man Craig Gordon.

POLICE have suspended the search for missing Boyne Island man Craig Gordon.

The 62-year-old, who was wearing blue denim shorts, a short-sleeved shirt and thongs, has not made contact with his family since last Friday, November 13.

Mr Gordon is described as caucasian, 175cm tall, of a proportionate build, with short grey hair and blue eyes.

On Tuesday police appealed for assistance from the public to locate Mr Gordon, who they believed may have been at a boat ramp in the region, after he was last seen at his residence on Cooran Court, Boyne Island, on November 12.

Mr Gordon was driving a white Mazda dual cab utility with Queensland registration 522ZTD (pictured) and was towing a dinghy with Queensland registration IW626Q.

Missing Boyne Island man Craig Gordon.

Police located Mr Gordon’s vessel at Balaclava Island, near the top end of Curtis Island and his car and boat trailer at Gladstone Marina boat ramp on Tuesday.

His boat was described as being in “fine condition with some water in it”.

Gladstone Police Inspector Darren Somerville said police had “grave concerns” for Mr Gordon.

Mr Somerville said Mr Gordon was going on a recreational trip to Sea Hill, on the north end of Curtis Island, when he lost contact with his family last Friday.

“As far as we know he was a very experienced mariner, he has a number of boats and he works in the maritime industry,” Mr Somerville said.

“We are very concerned if Mr Gordon has made it to land - there is a possibility he could still be alive however if he didn’t make it to land and is in the water, it is fairly grave.”

Today police issued a statement about the search being suspended.

“Police continued the search around The Narrows, Port Alma and Balaclava Island yesterday however failed to locate any further sign of Mr Gordon,” the statement said.

“The conditions in the search area yesterday afternoon were poor with strong winds and rain hampering efforts.

“The decision has been made to suspend the search until further information comes to hand.

“Police met with Mr Gordon’s family and provided an update regarding the search operations and results so far.”

The car believed to have been driven by Craig Gordon.

Investigators are appealing to anyone who has seen his vehicle at, or near any boat ramps in the Gladstone or Rockhampton areas, or seen his dinghy in the surrounding waterways, to contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting or call 131 444.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via www.crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day or call 1800 333 000.

Quote this reference number: QP2002379168 within the online suspicious activity form.

More stories:

How tight Gladstone’s rental market really is

‘You wanna punch on?’: Man to police

NEW RECORD: 125cm barra caught at Lake Callide