Search starts to find Council's 2018 Australia Day Award nominees

THE search to find nominees for Gladstone Regional Council's 2018 Australia Day Awards is on.

So our outstanding residents, events and initiatives can be acknowledged oublicly, residents are encouraged to nominate any local person or group for their achievements, leadership, skills and community service.

"Our Gladstone Region boasts some talented and remarkable residents and these awards offer an opportunity to show community appreciation for their efforts," Mayor Matt Burnett said.

He said the winners will be announced at a combined citizenship and awards presentation ceremony on the eve of Australia Day.

Gladstone Regional Council's 2018 Australia Day Awards categories include:

Citizen of the Year,

Young Citizen of the Year,

Arts & Culture Award,

Senior Sportsperson Award,

Young Sportsperson Award,

Sports Official Award,

Community Volunteer Award,

Community Event or Initiative Award.

Residents can view award selection criteria and download or submit an online nomination form at gladstone.qld.gov.au/australia-day-awards

Nominations close on at 5pm on Friday, November 3.