30°
News

Search starts to find Council's 2018 Australia Day Award nominees

Sarah Steger
by

THE search to find nominees for Gladstone Regional Council's 2018 Australia Day Awards is on.

So our outstanding residents, events and initiatives can be acknowledged oublicly, residents are encouraged to nominate any local person or group for their achievements, leadership, skills and community service.

"Our Gladstone Region boasts some talented and remarkable residents and these awards offer an opportunity to show community appreciation for their efforts," Mayor Matt Burnett said.

He said the winners will be announced at a combined citizenship and awards presentation ceremony on the eve of Australia Day.

Gladstone Regional Council's 2018 Australia Day Awards categories include:

  • Citizen of the Year,
  • Young Citizen of the Year,
  • Arts & Culture Award,
  • Senior Sportsperson Award,
  • Young Sportsperson Award,
  • Sports Official Award,
  • Community Volunteer Award,
  • Community Event or Initiative Award.

Residents can view award selection criteria and download or submit an online nomination form at gladstone.qld.gov.au/australia-day-awards

Nominations close on at 5pm on Friday, November 3.

Topics:  australia day awards gladstone regional council mayor matt burnett

Gladstone Observer
$6m cash splash: Gladstone's nine exciting, 'shovel ready' projects

$6m cash splash: Gladstone's nine exciting, 'shovel ready'...

A CASH splash worth $6 million has left Gladstone's community groups and council feeling proud with long-awaited projects and upgrades now funded.

'Big crowd': Why adults are more excited than kids for this store

SWEET: Kirsten and Raelee Laney at the shop in Builyan.

Why this business has people travelling far and wide just to visit

Top business coach and Aussie Winter Olympic legend team up in Gladstone

No. 1 female business coach Charmian Campbell and Winter Olympic gold medallist Steven Bradbury tour regional areas for business roadshow.

Duo to teach small regional businesses non-textbook success formula.

Pizza Hut "working with" franchise owners after closure

Pizza Hut on the Dawson Hwy has closed its doors.

Company confirms it's working on the "next steps”

Local Partners