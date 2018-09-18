Search starting soon for new Council CEO

TOP JOB: Gladstone Regional Council will call for internal applicants for the vacant CEO position.

GLADSTONE Regional Council's search for a new chief executive officer will come from within after mayor Matt Burnett confirmed the organisation will call for internal applicants for the vacant position.

It comes after former CEO Roslyn Baker resigned at the beginning of the month to move closer to her family.

She had held the role for 13 months and replaced Stuart Randle, who was CEO from July 2011 until January 2017.

Leisa Dowling, general manager of strategy and transformation and long-term senior leader of the council, assumed the role of acting chief executive officer following Ms Baker's resignation.

GRC chief financial officer Mark Holmes served as acting CEO prior to Ms Baker's appointment last year.

Former Gladstone Regional Council CEO Roslyn Baker Christine McKee

Cr Burnett said the council will call for internal applicants "within the next few weeks" for the position as they look to forge ahead after its recent restructure.

"Council's workforce has been through a considerable amount of change over the past 12 months and I am looking to appoint someone who can provide stability for the organisation in the CEO role," Cr Burnett said.

"I believe we already have the talent within our workforce to fill that role and that we can appoint one of our very capable officers to lead the organisation, under its new structure, into the future.

"We will look to appoint someone who has extensive local government experience, strong connections to and understanding of the Gladstone Region, and a firm understanding of the changes that council has been through, where we are now and where we are heading to.

"I hope within 6-8 weeks we will have appointed the new CEO with our acting CEO Leisa Dowling to continue in that role until then."

Ms Baker oversaw a major restructure of the council during her time in charge with a view of making the organisation more efficient and sustainable.

Her tenure did cause some angst among council workers, with 113 positions made redundant during the restructure.

Workers had to reapply for their jobs under a new position within the organisation.