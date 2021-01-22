Menu
A search resumed at first light this morning to find a snorkeller who went missing off the South Australian coast.
News

Search resumes for missing snorkeller

by Emily Cosenza
22nd Jan 2021 9:49 AM

A desperate search for a regional Victorian man is underway after he went missing while snorkelling off shore in South Australia's southeast.

The search for the 32-year-old began just before 5pm on Thursday after police were alerted to the victim's disappearance in water off Surfers Way near Port MacDonnell.

Local fishers, Fisheries SA, SES crews and local volunteers helped police look for the man.

An Australian Maritime Safety Authority Challenger aircraft from Victoria also searched the area into the evening.

Police divers tried to locate the missing man overnight and will assist in the search that resumed on Friday morning.

Originally published as Search resumes for missing snorkeller

Authorities remained at the scene on Thursday evening to search for the man. Picture: Jessica Ball
