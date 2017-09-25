29°
BREAKING: Boyne Island newsagent sells winning lotto ticket

Tegan Annett
by

THE search is on for central Queensland's newest millionaire after the Boyne Island Newsagency sold a division one winning ticket in Saturday Gold Lotto.

Despite the division one ticket being registered to a Winners Circle card, Golden Casket officials have so far been unable to deliver the dream come true news.

The central Queensland entry was one of four division one-winning entries across Australia in Saturday Gold Lotto draw 3775 on Saturday 23 September 2017.

Each took home a division one prize of $1,009,035.64.

Golden Casket spokesperson Matt Hart said he was eager to confirm the division one news with central Queensland's newest millionaire, and urged all Gold Lotto players to check their tickets as soon as possible.　

"Our winner could be completely unaware that Golden Casket is trying to contact them with the dream come true news," he said.

"I'm sure they'd love to discover they are now a millionaire!" he said.　

"You may not think it's possible that you could be the registered division one winner we're unable to contact, but if you purchased a registered entry in the Saturday Gold Lotto draw that you haven't checked yet, you're in with a chance."

The winning numbers in Saturday Gold Lotto draw 3775 on Saturday 23 September 2017 were 44, 6, 40, 45, 13 and 8. The supplementary numbers were 16 and 2.　

Across Australia there were four division one winning entries in Saturday Gold Lotto draw 3775 - one each from Queensland, New South Wales, Victoria, and Tasmania.　

Last financial year, there were 275 division one winning Saturday Gold Lotto entries across the Lott's jurisdictions, which collectively won more than $283 million.　

The Lott's division one winning tally has now reached 315 so far this calendar year, including 84 draws won by Golden Casket customers.

Topics:  boyne island golden casket gold lotto lotto

Gladstone Observer
