Search on for charities to receive Mayors Charity Ball funds

Cheryl Royal-Scott and Crystal Hudson at the 2019 Santos GLNG Mayor's Charity Ball, held at Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre on 11 May 2019.

MAYOR Matt Burnett is calling on local charities to nominate for an event which has raised almost $400,000 since its inception.

Nominations have opened for the 2021 Santos GLNG Mayor’s Charity Ball, the date of which has yet to be set.

The event, to be held at the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre, will be the sixth biennial Mayor’s Charity Ball.

“The Mayor’s Charity Ball is held every two years and brings the community together socially to raise funds for local charities,” Cr Burnett said.

“To date, the Mayor’s Charity Ball has collectively raised $391,801 for local charities which is

absolutely fantastic to see.

“This event offers residents a chance to enjoy a great night of entertainment all while raising funds for our community.”

Cr Burnett said beneficiary nominations for the 2021 Santos GLNG Mayor’s Charity Ball will close at 9am on Monday, September 28.

“Each year there is three chosen beneficiaries who split the proceeds,” Cr Burnett said.

“An online beneficiary application form is available on council’s website alongside terms and

conditions for selection.”

Please visit www.gladstone.qld.gov.au/mayors-charity-ball for more information.