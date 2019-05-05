Menu
A Lifeflight helicopter operating out of Sunshine Coast Airport has been conducting an extensive search of Moreton Bay from Bribie Island this afternoon after reports of an unoccupied canoe with personal possessions inside floating unattended.
Search on after empty canoe found in Moreton Bay

Bill Hoffman
by
5th May 2019 4:00 PM
A SUNSHINE Coast-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter has been searching Moreton Bay since this morning after being called out by Queensland Water Police following the sighting of an unattended canoe.

The search began shortly after 11am in an area of Moreton Bay from Bribie Island to Redcliffe, after a vessel reported seeing a canoe with some personal belongings in it and no person on board.

 

The canoe found drifting in Moreton Bay.
The canoe found drifting in Moreton Bay. Davidson.BrentP[CCC]

Queensland Police said the Canadian-style canoe contained fishing gear including a cast net, tackle box and crab dilly and was located drifting approximately 1.8 kilometres south-east of Bribie Island.

The canoe also contained a blue and maroon towel and a small home-made anchor.

A water and land search of the area by Water Police, Volunteer Marine Rescue and the Coast Guard has failed to locate its owner.

Water drift patterns for the last 24 hours indicate the canoe may belong to someone from or its journey originated from the Bribie Island, Sandstone Point, Deception Bay, Beachmere and Redcliffe areas.

Police urge that if the canoe belongs to you or if you recognise it, to please contact them.　

The Coast-based helicopter crew searched for more than two hours, before they returned to base to refuel.

The crew headed back out to the search area shortly before 3pm.

The search for anyone possibly in the water was continuing.

The Sunshine Coast Daily

