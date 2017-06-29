Appeal for public's help to locate missing man renewed

Police have renewed their appeal to the public for help in locating Leslie Shulze, a 69-year-old Gladstone man.

POLICE have renewed their appeal for public assistance to help locate 69-year-old Leslie Shulze.

The man described as Caucasian in appearance with a large build and balding was reported missing from Gladstone on June 22 and was last seen wearing glasses, a blue long-sleeve shirt, black shorts and black thongs.

In an effort to locate the Mr Schulze, Police have released a new picture of his car.

The vehicle is a silver Toyota Camry with QLD registration 797DXO.

Leslie Shulze was last seen attending the Yaralla Sports Club around 12.45pm on June 19 and has not been heard from since.

Police and family hold concerns for his welfare, saying his disappearance is out of character.

If you have information for police, please contact Policelink on 131 444.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 1800 333 000.