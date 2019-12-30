Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Marine Rescue are resuming the search for two missing men at sea.
Marine Rescue are resuming the search for two missing men at sea.
News

Search for two men missing off the Mid North Coast

Rachel Vercoe
30th Dec 2019 7:00 AM | Updated: 8:36 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE search has resumed this morning for two men missing in a small dinghy off the Mid North Coast after family members raised the alarm.

The two men, aged 70 and 34 were reported to have left Coffs Harbour on board a five-metre aluminium dinghy at 6am on Sunday, headed south towards Sawtell Reef.

Family members on shore raised the alarm with NSW Police when they did not return.

Coffs Harbour Marine Rescue vessel Coffs 30, Coffs Harbour Water Police and a rescue helicopter searched the vicinity last night.

A crew from Marine Rescue Coffs Harbour has returned to the water to continue the search this morning.

This morning's operation involves Coffs 30, Water Police and four helicopters, one of which is searching north to the Solitary Islands.

boating missing search and rescue
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Last chance for $1.7m 1770 project

        premium_icon Last chance for $1.7m 1770 project

        News Councillors offer lifeline to the 1770 Legacy project after they failed to get support from the PCCC.

        Refuge for disaster-affected animals

        premium_icon Refuge for disaster-affected animals

        News The grant will help establish a central distribution point to help with displaced...

        Rescue group helps almost 40 animals find homes

        premium_icon Rescue group helps almost 40 animals find homes

        News One dog was even picked up early because the kids couldn’t wait until Christmas...

        ‘He chose us’: Rescue puppy finds loving home

        premium_icon ‘He chose us’: Rescue puppy finds loving home

        News The couple were meant to be foster carers, but this puppy worked his way into their...