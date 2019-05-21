Menu
Port of Gladstone.
Search for replacement CEO begins for GPC

Mark Zita
by
21st May 2019 8:00 PM
GLADSTONE Ports Corporation has already started their recruitment process for a new CEO.

Former CEO Peter O'Sullivan was appointed to the job in July 2016.

According to the last annual report, his duties included directing and controlling business activities, leading GPC in meeting short and long-term objectives and being responsible for the management and organisational structure of the corporation.

In the 2017-18 financial year, Mr O'Sullivan's salary was $533,000 and $498,000 the year before.

GPC chairman Peter Corones said the appointment of the new CEO would be based on merit.

The assistance of an executive recruitment firm will be used to identify a pool of applicants to be interviewed for the role.

"The appointment of the CEO is a matter for the board, and involves prior written approval of the shareholding ministers under legislation,” Mr Corones said.

"We have a solid senior management team in place at GPC that is focused on executing the port's strategic plan and ensuring business as usual for our customers, stakeholders and the Gladstone community until we appoint GPC's new CEO.”

Gladstone Observer

