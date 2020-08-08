Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police have launched a desperate search to find a mother who has disappeared with her two young daughters, aged three and two months.
Police have launched a desperate search to find a mother who has disappeared with her two young daughters, aged three and two months.
News

Search for mum who vanished with kids

by Frances Vinall
8th Aug 2020 9:18 AM

A Victorian mum and two young children are missing, with police appealing to the public to help locate them.

Tiegan Carr, who is 26 years old, is believed to be travelling with her children, 3-year-old Kelahni and two-month-old Freya.

The family were last known to be staying at an address in Wangaratta in early July.

Tiegan has had intermittent contact with authorities and it's now believed she may be in Albury, New South Wales.

Police have concerns for their welfare due to Tiegan's medical condition and the young age of the children.

Images of the family have been released in the hope someone can provide information on their current whereabouts.

Anyone who has seen the family or who has information on their current whereabouts is urged to call Bendigo Police Station on 03 5448 1300.

Originally published as Search for mum who vanished with kids

missing tiegan carr

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $13 million to tackle Flynn pests and weeds

        Premium Content $13 million to tackle Flynn pests and weeds

        News Weeds cost agricultural production an estimated $4 billion a year and pests $800 million.

        Bruce Highway upgrades will come for CQ, major parties claim

        Premium Content Bruce Highway upgrades will come for CQ, major parties claim

        News The 1677km highway recorded a large portion of Queensland’s 219 fatalities last...

        Gladstone schools embrace Active August

        Premium Content Gladstone schools embrace Active August

        Community 26 schools from the region have signed up to participate in GPC’s Active August...

        ‘Infested’ parcel of land in Gladstone transformed

        Premium Content ‘Infested’ parcel of land in Gladstone transformed

        News An area once infested with invasive pest weeds and the occasional stray golf ball...