Search for missing teen ends in tragedy

QUEENSLAND Police have confirmed the body of missing teenage boy Michael Ryan has been found in the Dularcha National Park in Mooloolah Valley.

In a statement, QPS say the body is "yet to be formally identified".

"Our thoughts go out to Michael's family and friends as well as everyone involved in the search during this difficult time," the statement read.

Police will now prepare a report for the Coroner.

Sunshine Coast police and SES volunteers had spent the past 16 days desperately scouring bushland and forests in the Mooloolah Valley region.

This week more than 50 volunteers had combed the "dense" area for clues to the 14-year-old's whereabouts.

He had been last seen in the Beerwah St, Landsborough, and his phone last pinged in nearby bushland.

He was reported missing on August 7 sparking the search.

Authorities say there was no foul play involved with his disappearance but it's understood Michael's personal effects had been left at home, including his cash and wallet, when he went missing.

Loved ones have described Michael as "clever" and "reserved" who liked constructing.

Tributes have began to flow on social media with well-wishers offering condolences to his loved ones.

"I'll miss you kiddo, all the random missions and late night chills, you were a good kid, make yourself known up above my brother," Lani Ray wrote.

"Rest in paradise, you were loved by many, Will miss seeing your face around," Lillee Mae said.

"RIP Michael. So sad. SES you did a good job. I live near the park and everyday I saw you guys out there looking. The same people day after day. Such a shame it had to end this way," Rebecca Watson said.

"Condolences to his family and may you fly high," Jaimie Lee posted.

"Rest in peace beautiful boy," Colleen Reed posted.

"A huge shout out to everyone involved in his search," Joy Wood posted.

Sunshine Coast SES controller Janet Scott had previously said the terrain and slope of the search area was particularly challenging.

If you or someone you love is in crisis or needs support right now, please call Lifeline on 13 11 14 or BeyondBlue on 1300 224 636. If it is an emergency please call 000.