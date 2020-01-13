Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The body was found near Twin Bridges.
The body was found near Twin Bridges.
News

Search for missing person ends in tragedy

Nathan Greaves
, nathan.greaves@gattonstar.com.au
13th Jan 2020 11:00 AM | Updated: 12:19 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SEARCH for a missing person near Fernvale has culminated in a grim find in the river near Twin Bridges.

The unidentified person was reported missing around 9pm, in the river near Wivenhoe Pocket on Saturday evening.

Sadly, the person was found deceased in the water soon afterwards, near Twin Bridges, north of Fernvale.

No details have been released so far regarding the age, gender, or name of the person.

Police are investigating, and no public calls for information have been made as of yet.

A report is being prepared for the coroner, with more information expected to follow.

editors picks fatality fernvale police twin bridges
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Motorists force drugged L-plater to pull over on highway

        premium_icon Motorists force drugged L-plater to pull over on highway

        News A heavily drug-affected dad was forced to stop driving when a concerned motorist and road worker made him pull over on the Bruce Hwy.

        100 YEARS: Boyne Valley township celebrates

        premium_icon 100 YEARS: Boyne Valley township celebrates

        News Members of the historical society are hoping to get in touch with families of the...

        Man in hospital after motorbike crash

        premium_icon Man in hospital after motorbike crash

        News A MAN was taken to hospital after a motorbike crash

        IN COURT: 84 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 84 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        News EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court.