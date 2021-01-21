Search for missing man and his dog called off

A search for man and his dog who have been missing for more than two weeks has been called off but police say they and local landowners will ‘keep an eye out’.

Queensland police have called off an air and land search for a 58-year-old man and his dog, who haven't been seen in more than two weeks.

Robert Weber was last seen leaving a Kilkivan hotel on January 6 in a white 2000 model Ford Falcon. His car was found bogged on Sunday, prompting authorities to launch an extensive rescue effort.

In a statement on Thursday, police said they were suspending the search.

"After a week of searching dense bushland, rivers, dams and steep terrain during wet conditions … the decision was made to discontinue the search for the Nerangba man, who has not been seen in that period," police said.

"A search of the immediate surrounds led by police with the assistance of State Emergency Services personnel and aerial assets concluded yesterday (Wednesday) afternoon."

Police said local property owners and police stock squad will "continue to keep an eye out for them".

"Despite the search being called off, anyone who may have information which may lead to Robert or his dog's whereabouts is urged to contact police," police said.

When police launched the search on Monday, they asked local landowners to "assist by checking their properties, including any dam or building."

Family and police said at the time he was reported missing that he suffered from a "medical condition".

He is described as caucasian, 177cm tall with grey hair and blue eyes.

