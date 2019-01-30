Menu
A two-year-old boy was taken to hospital in a critical condition after a drowning incident at Ropes Crossing. Picture: Careflight
News

Man’s body found near NSW swimming hole

by Derrick Krusche, Sally Coates and Mitchell Van Hombrigh
30th Jan 2019 7:16 AM | Updated: 8:54 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A DESPERATE search for a missing man who was feared drowned has ended in tragedy after his body was found near a treacherous swimming hole south of Sydney.

Police divers retrieved the body of the 20-year-old Indian national in a lagoon at Wattamolla Beach about 1.30am after a massive search involving specialised officers and the dog squad.

The alarm had first been raised about 6.15pm, an hour after the young man had last been seen swimming in the area.

A report will be prepared for the Coroner.

Wattamolla Beach in the Royal National Park. Picture: Thinkstock
Wattamolla Lagoon has been the site of multiple drownings over recent summers.

In a separate incident, a young boy, 2, has been left fighting for life when he was found facedown in a blow-up pool in Sydney's west on Tuesday night.

On November 2 last year a Bangladeshi national hit his head jumping from a cliff and drowned.

Two of his friends were hospitalised.

On Boxing Day 2016 Nepalese student Sujan Adhikari man drowned in the lagoon.

Meanwhile, at Ropes Crossing a two-year-old boy was rushed to hospital in a critical condition after his family found him floating facedown in a blow-up pool.

 

A Careflight rapid response crew placed him on a ventilator to stabilise him before he was flown to the Children's Hospital at Westmead after 7pm.

The incident comes after a three-year-old boy nearly drowned in the Hunter Valley on the weekend.

The boy was found at the bottom of a pool at 3pm on Saturday and was taken to hospital in a critical condition.

There have been 27 drownings in NSW this summer.

