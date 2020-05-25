Search for gas to boost CQ communities

THE QUEST to find more gas throughout Central Queensland is taking shape as Queensland Resources Council today announced its future intentions.

Gas giants Santos and Denison have both joined the land exploration, each turning its respective attention to some promising parts of the region.

Mines Minister Dr Anthony Lynham confirmed Santos will explore more than 2000 square kilometres of highly prospective areas in the world-class Surat and Bowen Basins.

Meanwhile, Denison Gas signed on to explore 568 square kilometres southeast of Emerald with a domestic-only supply condition.

"Santos is a proven gas explorer and producer and has been pumping gas in Queensland for the past 50 years."

"They will be able to use their existing gas infrastructure and plug straight in and get gas to market faster," Dr Lynham said.

News of the onshore investments also means a variety of benefits will be injected into surrounding local communities for regional Queensland.

QRC Chief Executive Ian Macfarlane said, "when industry and Government work together to increase the supply of gas for both domestic and LNG customers, it also supports the local job market."

"I thank the Queensland Government for its proactive approach to opening up land for gas exploration, but it is essential that we have stable and reliable regulation for our resources sector to continue to attract the investment that builds our State and delivers for every Queenslander."

The latest tenures come off the back of last week's release of more than 6700 square kilometres of land for exploration from Goondiwindi to Blackwater.

Since 2015, state government has released nearly 80,000 km2 of land for gas exploration. Over a quarter of it was reserved for the domestic market.

It is unknown at this time when the projects will commence.