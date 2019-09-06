Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Search for driver as man dies in hit and run

6th Sep 2019 7:42 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Police are on the hunt for a motorist who fled the scene of a fatal incident in which a 20-year-old man was hit and killed by a vehicle.

The man was struck by a vehicle on James St in Cairns just after midnight, police said.

The vehicle failed to stop and drove off in an unknown direction.

Emergency services said the man sustained serious head injuries as a result of the collision.

CPR was commenced however the patient died at the scene.

Investigators are appealing for the driver of the vehicle or anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact police.

More Stories

Show More
death editors picks fatal crash hit and run

Top Stories

    'Why we need uncomfortable conversations': Abuse survivor

    premium_icon 'Why we need uncomfortable conversations': Abuse survivor

    News A CHILD abuse survivor is warning parents to confront uncomfortable conversations with their family - and she has good reasons.

    Fire continues to burn in inaccessible country

    Fire continues to burn in inaccessible country

    News Multiple fire crews have returned to Mt Larcom

    Local school to benefit from GLNG $10,000 donation

    premium_icon Local school to benefit from GLNG $10,000 donation

    News The donation follows Santos GLNG's successful month-long shutdown.

    Reef tourism company up for prestigous awards

    premium_icon Reef tourism company up for prestigous awards

    Business 1770Reef Tours' customers are what inspired them to nominate.