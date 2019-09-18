Search enrolment growth for every QLD school

ENROLMENTS at two dozen Queensland schools surged by more than 500 students in just five years including some of Brisbane's most in-demand public schools.

Analysis by The Courier-Mail of enrolment data from the Australian Curriculum, Assessment and Reporting Authority has revealed the enrolment increase or decrease of every school in the state from 2013 to 2018.

Of the 24 Queensland schools which had enrolments soar by more than 500 students, some were new schools which expanded each year such as Pimpama State Secondary College (opened in 2013) and Springfield Central State High School (2011).

But the list also included longstanding public high schools where enrolment demands have increased due to a combination of population growth and the schools' high performance in academic outcomes such as OP scores and NAPLAN.

Kelvin Grove State College student numbers climbed by 1073 enrolments from 2013 to 2018, with almost 3350 students now enrolled.

Murrumba State Secondary College added a further 966 students in the five year period, while Mansfield State High School (a further 899 students), Indooroopilly State High School (831) and Brisbane State High School (800) also saw huge growth in the five years to 2018, with the latter now reaching more than 3100 students.

A Department of Education spokeswoman said state school enrolments were expected to continue to grow each year as Queensland's population also climbs.

"The Queensland Government is committed to ensuring all students, no matter where they live, have access to a range of high quality learning opportunities within their local communities," she said.

"Additional classrooms are provided to schools experiencing enrolment growth to ensure that classes are not 'overcrowded'."

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Minister for Education Grace Grace with prep students Lorelei Hansen and Schaj Dhillon at the brand new Spring Mountain State School, one of several schools which has been opened this year. Picture: Lachie Millard

A number of significant investments had been made at schools in strong demand over the past five years, including more than $51 million at Kelvin Grove State College and $34 million at Mansfield State High School.

Indooroopilly State High School received $17 million to deliver 17 new learning areas and ten specialist areas to increase capacity, with construction due to be completed in 2020.

Education Minister Grace Grace said the State Government was investing heavily in new classrooms to cater for enrolment growth, with $1.5 billion allocated in the most recent budget for school infrastructure.

She said 13 new public schools had been built since 2015, with eight to open in 2020 and a further five in 2021.

"There are now some 2,000 additional classrooms in use in schools across Queensland," she said.

No. of extra students, 2013 - 2018

Pimpama State Secondary College, 1294

Kelvin Grove State College, 1073

Murrumba State Secondary College, 966

Mansfield State High School, 899

Springfield Central State High School, 871

King's Christian College, 856

Indooroopilly State High School, 831

Brisbane State High School, 800

Stretton State College, 761

Mango Hill State School, 751

Cairns School of Distance Education, 709

Capricornia School of Distance Education, 645

Mackay Northern Beaches State High School, 637

Brightwater State School, 621

Chancellor State College, 612

Springfield Central State School, 611

Coomera Rivers State School, 606

Beenleigh State High School, 591

St Benedict's College, 557

Ambrose Treacy College, 555

Southport State High School, 546

Augusta State School, 542

Cavendish Road State High School, 525

Meridan State College, 502