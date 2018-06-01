Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Thomas Paynter was last seen on May 21 at a campground on Springs Road, Agnes Waters, however has not been seen or heard from since.
Thomas Paynter was last seen on May 21 at a campground on Springs Road, Agnes Waters, however has not been seen or heard from since.
News

Search continues for missing man

1st Jun 2018 7:30 AM

A SEARCH will continue today for a man missing in central Queensland for nearly a fortnight.

Thomas Paynter, 63, of Rockhampton was last seen at a camp site near Agnes Water, south of Gladstone, on May 21.

A search was sparked when family reported him missing on Monday, with police conducting ground searches of the local area since then.

The search was stepped up yesterday with the RACQ Rescue Helicopter scouring the area from the air, however, there was still no sign of Mr Paynter.

There are concerns for his welfare as he suffers from a medical condition. 

Related Items

gladstone missing man

Top Stories

    Long-time Australian company selling Rydges Gladstone

    Long-time Australian company selling Rydges Gladstone

    Property A "luxurious" hotel with 95 rooms in the middle of the Gladstone's CBD is on the market.

    Outgoing CEO leaves airport with solid grounding

    Outgoing CEO leaves airport with solid grounding

    News Peter Friel departs after 16 months in the job.

    Heron Island's natural experiences showcased to the world

    Heron Island's natural experiences showcased to the world

    Travel Island's natural experiences showcased to the world

    Verdict on Agnes pathway extension due in council budget

    Verdict on Agnes pathway extension due in council budget

    Council News Residents frustrated by 'missing link' in pathway connection.

    Local Partners